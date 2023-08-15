What! When Aamir Khan revealed that he didn’t think Rani Mukerji’s voice would suit her role in Ghulam, Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the 1996 release Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and her career got a boost with the 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She has established herself as an actor and as a star. Rani has a massive fan following and her screen presence is simply mesmerizing. Rani has now opened up about a tragic loss she went through in 2020.

Did you know that Rani Mukerji’s voice was dubbed in the Aamir Khan film Ghulam. She was a newcomer at the time and that was one of the reasons. Speaking about it, Rani said, “They collectively took the decision to dub my voice because they thought that mainstream actresses should have a shrill voice. They did not believe that women need to have a voice like me, which is ‘sexy and very empowering.”

Rani further said, “We should do what is best for the film and we know that actresses like Sridevi ji’s voice has been dubbed for so many years and they are popular.”

Rani who is today one of the top actresses of the country, said later in an interview how Aamir Khan apologized to her, “I remember Aamir calling me after watching KKHH, saying, ‘Babes, I think we made a huge mistake by dubbing your voice. And your voice is really good.”

