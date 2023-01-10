What! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a befitting reply to a reporter who asked about Vivek Oberoi, “Why don’t you just…”

In a throwback interview, when a reporter kept pressing questions that were uncomfortable for Aishwarya, the latter gave them a befitting reply and shut them up.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 14:15
movie_image: 
Vivek Oberoi

MUMBAI:  Aishwarya Rai Bahchan has not only achieved success as a model and actress in Hindi Cinema, but she is also a doting wife and mother. The Devdas actress has achieved big milestones in her career and also gained international recognition with films like Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and many more. She is one actress who knows how to shut up the reporters who cross the line when asking questions and prying into her personal space. 

Also Read-Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Rekha as ‘Maa’

In a throwback interview, when a reporter kept pressing questions that were uncomfortable for Aishwarya, the latter gave them a befitting reply and shut them up. When a journalist who was referring to Vivek Oberoi, asked Aish about the “New sunshine” in her life, the Guru actress very cleverly mentioned that her pet furry companion had been with her for the past 2 years already.

The reporter would’nt give up and pressed further, “I believe that was a gift from Vivek Oberoi”. An irritated Aish who kept her calm responded, “Why don’t you just wait for an autobiography?” The reporter, not paying heed to Aishwarya’s hints, further dared to ask about her not being in good terms with the Khan-dans. To this Aish finally said, “You guys enjoy all this drama. So, I guess you can keep this going and keep yourself entertained.”

There were rumors that Aishwarya was replaced in films like Kal Ho Na Ho and Mangal Pandey opposite SRK and Aamir respectively. The interviewers did not hesitate to bring up the topic, interestingly the interviewer was fired for asking these obnoxious and uncomfortable questions to Mrs Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Also Read-Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   Credit-Spotboye 
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vivek Oberoi Kyun Ho Gaya Na? Guru Krrish 3 Yuva Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ready to redefine style, aiming to surpass Hina Khan as the ultimate fashion icon of Salman Khan's Show
MUMBAI: Right now, Bigg Boss 17 is the focus of the reality television world. Beginning on October 15, 2023, Salman...
Surprising! Nimrit Kaur expresses shock, mental health problems supposed to be confidential; Says ‘I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside’
MUMBAI : After complaining of severe fatigue, anxiety, and exhaustion, the actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia departed from...
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! The top five contestants of the show reveal their toughest episode and speak about the challenges they faced
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on the...
Wow! Fardeen Khan uploads a heartfelt post for his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary
MUMBAI: On the birth anniversary of late legendary actor Feroz Khan, his son and actor Fardeen Khan took to Instagram...
Whoa! Meet actress who belongs to two Royal Families, started her career as a dancer and kept her marriage secret for years
MUMBAI: It is sometimes impossible for actors and celebrities to keep their private life away from the media glare. In...
OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”
MUMBAI:  Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars in Hindi Cinema. He has carved a niche for himself with films...
Recent Stories
Fardeen
Wow! Fardeen Khan uploads a heartfelt post for his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fardeen
Wow! Fardeen Khan uploads a heartfelt post for his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary
Aditi
Whoa! Meet actress who belongs to two Royal Families, started her career as a dancer and kept her marriage secret for years
Hrithik Roshan
OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”
Shahid Kapoor
OMG! When Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hot kissing scenes in Fida resulted in an ugly fight between Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan
Aamir Khan
Kya Baat Hai! When Aamir Khan compared himself to Shah Rukh Khan, “Yeh hota hai star ka ghar’. Mera aisa nahi hai…”
Jawan
Woah! Atlee finally breaks silence when asked about Jawan being inspired from The Dark Knight Rises and Mersal