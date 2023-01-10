What! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a befitting reply to a reporter who asked about Vivek Oberoi, “Why don’t you just…”

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bahchan has not only achieved success as a model and actress in Hindi Cinema, but she is also a doting wife and mother. The Devdas actress has achieved big milestones in her career and also gained international recognition with films like Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and many more. She is one actress who knows how to shut up the reporters who cross the line when asking questions and prying into her personal space.

In a throwback interview, when a reporter kept pressing questions that were uncomfortable for Aishwarya, the latter gave them a befitting reply and shut them up. When a journalist who was referring to Vivek Oberoi, asked Aish about the “New sunshine” in her life, the Guru actress very cleverly mentioned that her pet furry companion had been with her for the past 2 years already.

The reporter would’nt give up and pressed further, “I believe that was a gift from Vivek Oberoi”. An irritated Aish who kept her calm responded, “Why don’t you just wait for an autobiography?” The reporter, not paying heed to Aishwarya’s hints, further dared to ask about her not being in good terms with the Khan-dans. To this Aish finally said, “You guys enjoy all this drama. So, I guess you can keep this going and keep yourself entertained.”

There were rumors that Aishwarya was replaced in films like Kal Ho Na Ho and Mangal Pandey opposite SRK and Aamir respectively. The interviewers did not hesitate to bring up the topic, interestingly the interviewer was fired for asking these obnoxious and uncomfortable questions to Mrs Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.

