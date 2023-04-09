What! When Akshay Kumar revealed that Katrina Kaif slapped him during Sooryavanshi’s filming, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. Akshay Kumar is known to be the highest paid actors of the film industry. In past 2-3 years, luck seem to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops. He is back in the game with his latest release OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar, on one of his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show recalled how his leading lady Katrina Kaif slapped him during the shooting of their film Sooryavanshi. When Kapil told him, “pajji key saath film mein aapne romance bhi kiya hai aur aapne unko thappad bhi mara hai. Kaunse scene mein zyada retake hue?” Katrina replied, ‘Nahi, thappad wala scene mein koi retake nahi tha. Ek hi baar kiya.” Akshay then added, “Asli mein hua tha. Asli mein mara hai. Wo actually gap nazar aa jaate toh isne asli mein pail diya.”

Akshay and Katrina have worked together in many films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Namaste London’, ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Welcome’, ‘De Dana Dan’ and ‘Tees Maar Khan’.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 while Akshay has The Great Indian Rescue.

