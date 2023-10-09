What! When Ameesha Patel revealed how Hrithik Roshan reacted on his string of flops, “main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho”

MUMBAI : Ameesha Patel was once at the top of her game with films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Humraaz, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and many more. She however took a step back from acting and made a smashing comeback recently with Gadar 2 co-starring with Sunny Deol. Who can forget her dream debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which made her a national crush. She revealed how Hrithik was ‘disturbed’ after most of his films thereafter flopped and how she consoled him.

Also Read- Woah! Box office collection of Gadar 2 slows down with massive advance bookings for Jawan

Ameesha on the other hand got another massive hit with the film Gadar. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s films like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002) and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003) both flopped. Speaking about it Ameesha said, “He used to be very disturbed, of course. Our first film was such a massive hit, of course the downfall is going to hit you harder. And he’s telling me, ‘But Ameesha, aapne toh dusri film Gadar de di, main flop de raha hoon aap Gadar de rahe ho (But you did Gadar and I gave flops)’. I told him not to worry, because the tables will inevitably turn.”

Ameesha further said, “ He and I used to discuss this on set… On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this? But I think Hrithik is a demi-god, he’s a Greek god, he’s a superstar forever. Good talent can never be shaken... They said he’s a one-film wonder, and they began comparing him to previous one-film wonders. It’s such a sad tag to give to someone. And when I heard that announcement, three years later, of Rakesh uncle with Koi… Mil Gaya, I was like, ‘Now he’s going to come back.”

Also Read- WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

Ameesha plays the role of Sakina in Gadar 2. The total box office collection of Gadar 2 in India stands at Rs 506.27 crore. The Anil Sharma directorial also stars Utkarsha Sharma. Hrithik meanwhile was last seen in Vikram Vedha which did decent business at the box office.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes


 

