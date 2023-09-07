What! When Ankita Lokhande revealed that she rejected Bajirao Mastani, Happy New Year and other films because of Sushant Singh Rajput; said, “was trying to be a strong support for him”

In a throwback interview, Ankita revealed that she was very excited to get married and even gave up on films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and many more.
movie_image: 
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande fell in love after working together in the Television show Pavitra Rishta. They soon became the power couple of the Tv industry and were adored by their fans. Sadly the relationship didn’t last and the two went their separate ways in 2016. The two never revealed the reason but many started speculating why the relationship must have ended like Ankita’s controlling nature and her insecurity over his growing fame.

In a throwback interview, Ankita revealed that she was very excited to get married and even gave up on films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and many more. Not only that, Ankita also rejected a debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan to focus on her personal life, thus putting her career on the backburner.

Ankita revealed in the interview, “Sanjay sir called me up for Bajirao and said, “Kar le, warna bahot pachtaigi’ and I said, “Nai sir, mujhe shaadi karni hai.” She even revealed how she later felt that SSR chose his career over her saying, “I didn’t want to talk about my personal relationship publicly. People misunderstood me, today they come to me and say ‘you left Sushant’. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. I am not blaming anyone, Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career, he chose his career and moved on. But for two and a half years, I was dealing with so many things. 

There is no confirmation on which specific SLB films Ankita rejected but she also added, “I gave up on Happy New Year, I remember Farah Khan maám offering me the film, and Shah Rukh Khan sir was like, I will try to give you the best debut. And I was like Bhagwan mera na ho yaar. Mere partner ka sirf acha ho, mera na ho films mein. I was trying to be a strong support for Sushant, and I did it.”

