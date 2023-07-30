What! When Dharmendra preferred Sharmila Tagore over Asha Parekh and got the latter replaced in Chupke Chupke

MUMBAI :Dharmendra was one of the biggest stars of the 70s. His charm and handsome persona had no match. He was part of several blockbuster hits like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, among others. The actor was one of the most sought after actors of that era and is still very much a part of showbiz even today.

Dharmendra was also part of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedy film Chupke chupke, which starred him along with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore. But did you know the latter was not the first choice for the film. Yes you heard right! Asha Parekh was the first choice and Hrishikesh had promised the actress that she would be cast in it whenever the film would be made, however that changed with circumstances.

Dharmendra who was a big star during the film’s making, had many changes made as per his choice and one of them was getting the actress of his preference.

Dharmendra had a desire to work with Sharmila and asked the director for the required changes and that's how Tagore came to be part of it. Asha never forgave the director for not keeping his promise.

Today, we bring you a throwback to when Sharmila's father screamed at her while blaming her for her husband and

Chupke Chupke remains a timeless classic comedy even today, which also took the careers of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan to great heights.

