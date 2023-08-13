What! When Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel filed a lawsuit against her parents

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, who is all set to meet her fans in Gadar 2, also starring Sunny Deol, has a huge fan following. She has been part of several hit films but was out of action for a few years. Fans will get to see her on the big screens after a long gap. She was recently in the news after she surrendered in the cheque bounce case where she appeared at Ranchi Civil Court a few days back and was granted bail soon after.

Did you know Ameesha also had another court case for which she was in the news long back? And it was a case that the actress filed against her own parents. After Gadar’s success, her parents wanted her to give up acting and focus on her studies as they felt she was too young. However Ameesha knew she had found her calling. Ameesha’s parents approached court to stop her from acting and even opposed her closeness to director Vikram Bhatt.

Ameesha also filed a case against her parents where she said that they wrongly used her funds worth Rs 12 crores without her consent. The case was ultimately in Ameesha’s favor and it was declared that she is old enough to make her own decisions.

Ameesha never gave up on her dreams and even though she loved her family she had to make a tough choice.

