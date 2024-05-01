What! When Gauri Khan broke up with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason; here is how they patched up

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. He and his wife Gauri Khan are the power couple of the Hindi Film industry. They make heads turn everywhere they go and grab attention for every appearance.

Did you know that the couple once parted ways? She told in a previous interview, “Oh, that was at the beginning when my family had yet to reconcile themselves to the fact that he’s a Muslim. I didn’t want to hurt my family, so I decided to break up with Shah Rukh.”

Speaking further about the Jawan actor, Gauri opened up, “He was becoming a little too possessive and I’m a very independent person. I need space. Shah Rukh made me claustrophobic. The tensions were getting too much so I decided that there was no point in carrying on.’

SRK however wouldn’t give up on his love, “But Shah Rukh’s very determined, he manages to get what he wants. And he wanted me. I remember the time I’d broken up with him, I’d come to Bombay with some friends. For a week, we had a great time partying and shopping. On the last day when we were to return to Delhi, I looked out of the window and there he was, standing under our building.”

