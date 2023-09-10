What! When Hema Malini revealed she was stuck on a ropeway with Dev Anand, “was very embarrassing for me”

Her talent and beauty are unmatched. The actress also has worn the director’s hat a couple of times. Hema Malini recalls an incident when she was working with Dev Anand in the 1970 film, Johny Mera Naam.
MUMBAI: Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched. The actress also has worn the director’s hat a couple of times. Hema Malini recalls an incident when she was working with Dev Anand in the 1970 film, Johny Mera Naam.

Also Read-Really! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

Hema recalled, “There was a scene where we were supposed to go in the rope chair. The sequence was such that he is sitting already and I have to sit in another chair but because I miss it, he makes me sit on his lap. That was very embarrassing for me, in real life also, and in the film also I am feeling very uncomfortable.”

She added, “So the shot started and the rope chair was moving but right in the middle, it stopped. The electricity was gone. I said ‘Dev saab, I can’t sit like this’. I didn’t want to put my whole weight on his lap. It was very very uncomfortable.”

Hema’s daughter opened up recently about her mom Hema making a comeback. She said, “I’ve been pushing my mother to make a comeback. I’ve been doing it forever! In fact, she too wants to do films again. She’s looking at some good roles and scripts. She’s the kind of person who says that only if something very good comes her way will she step out and go back in front of the camera. If anyone has something good for my mom, they should shoot her a call.”

Also Read-OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react

Hema Malini was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Shimla Mirchi in 2017.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

