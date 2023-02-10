What! When Karan Johar revealed why he met Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan separately during the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan has now opened up about another of his popular films Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham aka K3G. The 2001 film was a massive hit and had a huge star cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most bankable filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. After a gap of seven years, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, has received positive reviews from critics and the audiences.

Also Read-Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer passes the Monday test

Karan has now opened up about another of his popular films Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham aka K3G. The 2001 film was a massive hit and had a huge star cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recalling his late father Yash Johar’s reaction to making K3G, he said, “The film was my first success, and coming back home, I couldn’t realise what had happened. I started writing my second. One morning, I woke up, I looked at my dad and said, ‘I want to work with Mr Bachchan, Mrs Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’. My father looked at me thinking ‘daure pad jaate hain’. He said, ‘Beta, you should make one film at a time’. I said, ‘They’re all in one film’.”

Karan added that he went to each actor’s house to narrate the script and offer them the film. When he finished his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, he drove around for a bit and again went to Big B’s house to meet Jaya Bachchan for her part. He said the reason he did this was because he wanted to treat her as an individual actor and not as a package deal.

Also Read-Must Read! Karan Johar reveals he was stressed before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I just found myself vulnerable and tears rolled down”

Karan finally concluded, “No one can afford a movie like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ today. Getting one actor in a frame is so expensive, imagine six of them. It is a pity because it will be such a big treat to the viewers to see so many actors in one frame. I hope, wish, and pray that it happens. Economically it is tough, but we should get the phenomena of multi-starrers back as the audience will get more for the price of one.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Karan Johar K3G Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Hrithik Roshan Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Kareena Kapoor Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha all set to consummate love to Dhaval, latter plays a trick
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Mrunal lures Vaibhav towards her, Ananda finds them getting intimate
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
What! Kate Middleton decides to step away from playing a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William, here's what the experts say
MUMBAI: The rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the British royal family has been a topic of significant...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan shares some 'inside info' on Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3
MUMBAI: The newly released promotional video of the highly-anticipated spy universe movie, Tiger 3, has been creating...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Vaibhav decides to be with Mrunal, Vandana to face heartbreak
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Intriguing! Rishi and Lakshmi get intimate, Neelam goes forward with her plan B
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Kate
What! Kate Middleton decides to step away from playing a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William, here's what the experts say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kate
What! Kate Middleton decides to step away from playing a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William, here's what the experts say
Rukh
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan shares some 'inside info' on Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3
Jimmy
What! When Jimmy Shergill revealed he slept on fake hospital beds to prep for his role in Munnabhai MBBS
Khan
Must Read! Ali Fazal reveals what happened when he visited Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s Mannat for the first time, “I was in shock”
Kareena Kapoor
Aww! Kareena Kapoor Khan hopes to work with hubby Saif Ali Khan soon, “I have to convince him…”
Vaishnavi
Hawwt ! Actress Vaishnavi Andhale is too hot to handle in these clicks