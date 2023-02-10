What! When Karan Johar revealed why he met Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan separately during the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most bankable filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. After a gap of seven years, Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, has received positive reviews from critics and the audiences.

Karan has now opened up about another of his popular films Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham aka K3G. The 2001 film was a massive hit and had a huge star cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recalling his late father Yash Johar’s reaction to making K3G, he said, “The film was my first success, and coming back home, I couldn’t realise what had happened. I started writing my second. One morning, I woke up, I looked at my dad and said, ‘I want to work with Mr Bachchan, Mrs Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor’. My father looked at me thinking ‘daure pad jaate hain’. He said, ‘Beta, you should make one film at a time’. I said, ‘They’re all in one film’.”

Karan added that he went to each actor’s house to narrate the script and offer them the film. When he finished his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, he drove around for a bit and again went to Big B’s house to meet Jaya Bachchan for her part. He said the reason he did this was because he wanted to treat her as an individual actor and not as a package deal.

Karan finally concluded, “No one can afford a movie like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ today. Getting one actor in a frame is so expensive, imagine six of them. It is a pity because it will be such a big treat to the viewers to see so many actors in one frame. I hope, wish, and pray that it happens. Economically it is tough, but we should get the phenomena of multi-starrers back as the audience will get more for the price of one.”

Credit-BollywoodShaadis