What! When Kareena Kapoor Khan broke silence on her catfight with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “we were all wanting to just prove ourselves”

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor’s infamous catfight made headlines back in the day. Both actresses were pitted against each other for their personal and professional choices. It all began when Priyanka started dating Kareena’s ex Shahid Kapoor. On Koffee With Karan, both actresses took digs at each other and commented on everything from their acting skills to their foreign “accents”.

Also Read-What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

Now, during a recent interview, Kareena broke her silence over the catfight saying, “Oh God! The ’90s were full of it, the ’90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight. Kuch bhi bol do and catfight. All rubbish. I was like, what is going on? But I think maybe we all had that energy- you know, some sort of thing where we were all wanting to just prove ourselves. But I don’t think that attitude lasted, and you kind of learn through that.”

Priyanka and Kareena laid all rumors to rest when the duo appeared together on Koffee With Karan and praised each other and showed a lot of support for each other as well.

Also Read- Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis