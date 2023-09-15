What! When Malaika Arora who was alleged drunk snapped at Sonam Kapoor asking her to “back off”; Karan Johar had to come to the rescue

MUMBAI:Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika was once in the headlines for another reason. During a party, a reportedly drunk Malaika could not control her emotions in high spirits and snapped at actress Sonam Kapoor. Interestingly neither of them confirmed nor denied it.

As the story goes, on Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash, Malaika had reportedly had a little too much to drink. Sonam who was close by noticed that Malla could not handle herself and went to help her. A source said, “Sonam tried to hold Malaika, but Malaika told her in no uncertain terms to back off.”

The source further added, “She backed off. Did she have a choice? Malaika told her that she will manage her ownself. At this point, Karan Johar (who had hosted the party) and Manish came forward and took Malaika inside.”

