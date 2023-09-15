What! When Malaika Arora who was alleged drunk snapped at Sonam Kapoor asking her to “back off”; Karan Johar had to come to the rescue

Malaika was once in the headlines for another reason. During a party, a reportedly drunk Malaika could not control her emotions in high spirits and snapped at actress Sonam Kapoor. Interestingly neither of them confirmed nor denied it.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 16:36
movie_image: 
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI:Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’t really acted in a full fledged role, she is very much a part of Bollywood for her sultry dance numbers and red carpet sexy appearances. More than her sexy avatar, of late, Malaika is often making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read-Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing”, netizens troll actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event

Malaika was once in the headlines for another reason. During a party, a reportedly drunk Malaika could not control her emotions in high spirits and snapped at actress Sonam Kapoor. Interestingly neither of them confirmed nor denied it. 

As the story goes, on Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash, Malaika had reportedly had a little too much to drink. Sonam who was close by noticed that Malla could not handle herself and went to help her. A source said, “Sonam tried to hold Malaika, but Malaika told her in no uncertain terms to back off.” 

The source further added, “She backed off. Did she have a choice? Malaika told her that she will manage her ownself. At this point, Karan Johar (who had hosted the party) and Manish came forward and took Malaika inside.”

Also Read-OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more

The gossip spread like wildfire. What do you think of the turn of events at the party? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Koimoi 
 

Malaika Arora Sonam Kapoor Karan Johar An Action Hero Blind Veere Di Wedding Neerja Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 16:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ actress Sanyogeeta Bhave to be seen alongside Deepak Tijori and Rituparna Sen Gupta in ‘Ittar’
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront when it comes to delivering exclusive and breaking news.While our...
Sandeep Anand Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja for the Resounding Success of "May I Come in Madam?" New Episodes
MUMBAI: Sandeep Anand is a versatile Indian actor celebrated for his exceptional comedic talent. His portrayal of Sajan...
Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Digvijay Purohit to be seen in Amazon Prime’s new film ‘Masoom’
MUMBAI: It was just recently that we reported that actor Digvijay Purohit will be seen in SonyLIV’s webseries ‘Tanaav 2...
Audience Perspective: Netizens are upset with Kushal Tandon’s performance in Basatein; say ‘He should stop OVERACTING’
MUMBAI:Kushal Tandon and Shivanji Joshi’s new show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has been garnering quite a good...
Fashion Face-off: Who aced the bridal look better - Parineeti Chopra or Priyanka Chopra?
MUMBAI:The most awaited wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally took place yesterday (September 24)....
Exciting! YRF announces ‘Tiger Ka Message’ on September 27th, Read on to know more
MUMBAI:After Pathaan and Jawan, the most awaited Bollywood film is Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. Now, on...
Recent Stories
Sanyogeeta
Exclusive! ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ actress Sanyogeeta Bhave to be seen alongside Deepak Tijori and Rituparna Sen Gupta in ‘Ittar’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanyogeeta
Exclusive! ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ actress Sanyogeeta Bhave to be seen alongside Deepak Tijori and Rituparna Sen Gupta in ‘Ittar’
Digvijay
Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Digvijay Purohit to be seen in Amazon Prime’s new film ‘Masoom’
Tiger 3
Exciting! YRF announces ‘Tiger Ka Message’ on September 27th, Read on to know more
Nana Patekar
Really! This veteran Bollywood actor refused a meaty role in the Leonardo Dicaprio starrer Hollywood film Body Of Lies
Jawan
Box office! Jawan creates another milestone, here is the total collection
Priyanka Chopra
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra