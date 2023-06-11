What! When Ranbir Kapoor lost his cool on Karan Johar for bringing up EX GF Deepika Padukone

On filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan years later, Ranbir made an appearance with Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh and Karan decided to address the ‘Elephant in the Room’, hinting at the two actors sharing the couch and the one common factor; Deepika.
MUMBAI: Ranbir and Deepika were once the IT couple of Bollywood. Their jodi was loved by fan pages and many thought they would end up getting married. However their split left many shocked and heartbroken more than the couple themselves. The Gehraiyaan actress had even got an RK tattoo on her neck while they were dating.

Ranbir who is known for his calm demeanor and witty remarks told Karan that both of them have moved on. He too should move on as there is now nothing to talk about it. A fanpage shared the video of the throwback interview and Ranbir’s response has won hearts of netizens. Check out the video;

One netizen wrote, “RK silently hates KJ but he is born in that industry so can’t really say anything”, another wrote, “It’s been such a long time and he is still pissed at Coffee with Karan show (rightfully so) and subsequently still pissed at the media. I’m glad that he put Karan in his place that show is the heart of most of the Bollywood gossips and conflicts between actors.”

While Ranbir married Alia Bhatt in 2022, Deepika and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018. Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal while Deepika has Fighter.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Spotboye

