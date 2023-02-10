What! When Raveena Tandon refused to speak about Akshay Kumar’s infidelity

The duo recently shocked everyone when they greeted each other at an event and even more surprises came when they signed the film Welcome to the Jungle together.
Raveena

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was the reigning queen of the 90’s. With films like Mohra, Dilwale, etc, she cemented her place in the hearts and minds of audiences. Along with her professional career graph she was also making headlines for her personal life. Actor Akshay Kumar was known to be one of her exes and she even spoke at length about it in many interviews.

Also Read-WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite for Welcome 3? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

Speaking of Akshay's infidelity rumors Raveena said, "I would rather not discuss that" she further said, "Every relationship, according to me, is based on faith, love, honesty and trust."

Speaking of how she met her husband Anil Thadani Raveena said, “We met and we started talking on August 4, 2003, and by February 2004, we were married.”

Talking of discussing their past affairs with Anil she said, “He prefers not to discuss things that are probably very personal to him and his past and I didn’t want to poke, and neither do I (prefer to discuss).”

Also Read-Throwback! Raveena Tandon recalls how Govinda became a pillar of strength for her during her tough times

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

