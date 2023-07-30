What! When Rekha broke her silence on rumors of being married to Vinod Mehra

During an interview with Simi Grewal, Rekha opened up about the rumors. In the throwback interview on Rendezvous with Simi Grewal Rekha said this.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Rekha

MUMBAI : Rekha is one of the evergreen beauties of the Hindi film industry. She has been in the industry for over 4 decades and can still give any younger actress a run for their money when it comes to style, charisma and glamor. The actress was rumored to be in a relationship with late actor Vinod Mehra and there were also speculations that she had tied the knot with him.

Also Read-Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”

During an interview with Simi Grewal, Rekha opened up about the rumors. In the throwback interview on Rendezvous with Simi Grewal, the latter asked Rekha, “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra.” To this Rekha replied, “Excuse me? Excuse Me?”

Simi continued, “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Rekha said, “No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?…But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important.” She further added, “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me.”

Also Read-Dirty Secrets! Veteran actors Om Puri and Rekha were on the verge of breaking a chair while performing an erotic scene for THIS film

As per a report, Tv host Tabassum once said on her show, “He did most films with her. They grew close, they wanted to get married, but sadly that could never happen. Vinod Mehra ne mohabaat toh sirf ek se ki, Rekha se, but shaadiyaan teen ki thi.”

Vinod married Meena Broca, then with Bindiya Goswami and later with Kiran. Rekha on the other hand married Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, but after his untimely demise she never married again. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA 


 

Rekha Vinod Mehra Simi Grewal Silsila Umrao Jaan International Khiladi Khoon Bhari Maang Koi…Mil Gaya Aurat Aurat Aurat Ghar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Oh no! Garv and Titli get into an argument, former meets with an accident
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Wow! Take a look at how the superstars of Hindi film industry handled Box Office clashes over the years
MUMBAI: Box Office clashes are inevitable. And despite trying their best, comparisons keep happening between films....
Woah! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives a great comeback to her trolls, check it out
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqueer Khan was seen in a small role in the historic drama Jodha Akbar and the romantic drama Isharon...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: Confrontation! Shalini learns the truth, wants Priya to speak up
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Wow! Get to know more about Maine Pyaar Kiya's Seema aka Pervien Dastur
MUMBAI: One of the biggest hits of the 80s and the top-grosser of 1989, Maine Pyar Kiya broke and set several box...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi prives her worth, Ishaan taken aback
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
SUNNY DEOL
Wow! Take a look at how the superstars of Hindi film industry handled Box Office clashes over the years
Latest Video
Related Stories
SUNNY DEOL
Wow! Take a look at how the superstars of Hindi film industry handled Box Office clashes over the years
Pervien Dastur
Wow! Get to know more about Maine Pyaar Kiya's Seema aka Pervien Dastur
NAVNEET NISHAN
What! Navneet Nishan recalls the time she kissed Aamir Khan 'all day long' for the film Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke
SUNNY DEOL
Woah! Sunny Deol breaks silence on the box office clash between Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was shocked to see how much Anil Kapoor spent on his clothes
Akshay Kumar
OMG! When Maniesh Paul revealed that Akshay Kumar insulted him: “My mom was there, I was so embarrassed”