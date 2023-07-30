What! When Rekha broke her silence on rumors of being married to Vinod Mehra

MUMBAI : Rekha is one of the evergreen beauties of the Hindi film industry. She has been in the industry for over 4 decades and can still give any younger actress a run for their money when it comes to style, charisma and glamor. The actress was rumored to be in a relationship with late actor Vinod Mehra and there were also speculations that she had tied the knot with him.

Also Read-Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”

During an interview with Simi Grewal, Rekha opened up about the rumors. In the throwback interview on Rendezvous with Simi Grewal, the latter asked Rekha, “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra.” To this Rekha replied, “Excuse me? Excuse Me?”

Simi continued, “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Rekha said, “No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?…But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important.” She further added, “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me.”

Also Read-Dirty Secrets! Veteran actors Om Puri and Rekha were on the verge of breaking a chair while performing an erotic scene for THIS film

As per a report, Tv host Tabassum once said on her show, “He did most films with her. They grew close, they wanted to get married, but sadly that could never happen. Vinod Mehra ne mohabaat toh sirf ek se ki, Rekha se, but shaadiyaan teen ki thi.”

Vinod married Meena Broca, then with Bindiya Goswami and later with Kiran. Rekha on the other hand married Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, but after his untimely demise she never married again.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA



