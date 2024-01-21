What! When Rishi Kapoor slammed the film industry on Awarding Parineeti Chopra for losing weight, “Will they give me one for gaining weight?”

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was one of the biggest stars of the 70’s and 80’s. He carried the baton for the Kapoor Khandaan and did it well with his impeccable talent and handsome looks. The actor was also known for his outspoken attitude. While many hailed him, others did not agree with him.

Once the late Agneepath actor slammed the film industry and its awards. He said, “I use trophies as door stops in my home. What they have done to film awards is truly tragic. Agar sabko khush karna hai toh phir award ka matlab kya hua?” He added, “I couldn’t believe it when they gave an award to Parineeti Chopra for losing weight. Will they give me one for gaining weight?”

On receiving a lifetime achievement award he shockingly said, “They pleaded with me to accept it. They think my work is over, so they keep giving me lifetime achievement awards.” He added, “My work continues irrespective of whether they give me an award or not”

Rishi once addressed rumors of Ranbir and Katrina dating, “A newspaper reported that she has started calling me, ‘Papa.’ Rubbish, she wouldn’t dare to take such liberties with me. Why am I always being dragged into his (Ranbir’s) private life? I’m not the sort to duck questions. As far as I’m concerned, Katrina Kaif has been very well-behaved. I worked with her in Namastey London.”

