What! When Shah Rukh Khan’s first audition didn’t impress Hema Malini

MUMBAI:Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. He has come up with a lot of hard work and dedication. His films like Devdas, Don, Darr, Swades, and Pathaan among others are proof of why he has the star status. He has millions of fans the world over. 

Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl of the Hindi film industry has given us some of the highest grossing films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Baghban, to name a few. Her talent and beauty are unmatched. The actress also has worn the director’s hat a couple of times. In one of her directorial Dil Aashna Hai, Shah Rukh Khan played the lead, but reportedly she wasn’t happy with his audition. 

In her biography it is mentioned, “Hema remembers how nervous Shah Rukh had been during that first meeting. Apparently, every question of hers was met with a breathless, incoherent reply! The first audition left her dissatisfied. Hema suggested they try again – this time with his hair gelled back and his colorful jacket replaced with a plain tee. The results were satisfactory but just to be doubly sure, Hema called Dharmendra over to come and meet the young actor. Dharam, it is believed, took a liking to the young man instantly.”

The book also mentions, “When she saw his photograph for the first time she told me that Shah Rukh is a star and he will change the industry. Since then, I knew that something big was going to happen with my movie. The day he signed my film, the same week he had signed four other films, including Deewana, King Uncle (1993) and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa(1994).”

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday

