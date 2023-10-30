What! When Shahid Kapoor stuck posters of his debut film Ishq Vishq everywhere before its release

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor started as a dancer with Shamak Dawar and never thought he would reach the stardom that he has today. The young boy who made his debut in Ishq Vishq has come a long way with films like Udta Punjab and Haider to his credit. He has a massive fan following who simply adore him and his style.

Shahid revealed that he was so excited about his debut film Ishq Vishq that he stuck posters of it everywhere, “I went out for a drive with a friend of mine and there were people sticking posters of my film and I got off and stuck the posters with them. The guy was sticking the poster at two in the morning. He didn’t care usko neend aa rahi thi (He didn’t care he was feeling sleepy). Then I told him ye meri picture hai (This is my film). Then he took a couple of times and said ‘Oh, ye tumhari picture hai! (Oh! This is your film) All the best!”

On reaching the theater he was surprised to see the crowd’s reaction, “The crowd started coming. They shook our hands (saying) ‘Hello, acha aapki picture hai? (Oh, it's your film?) All the best! I was like what’s going on? This is very weird. This is not how it’s supposed to be. The interval of the film happened and people came out and we were still standing there like that and suddenly, everybody’s behavior completely changed. They started crowding us and they wanted autographs and I was like ‘Abhi dedh ghante pehle to hum khade the. Hume ye log itna bhi importance nahi de rahe the. Abhi suddenly kaise ho gaya?’ (Just an hour and a half ago we were standing here. They were not giving us even a little bit of importance. How did it happen suddenly?) That is the magic of filmmaking. That’s how people view you. What you do in front of the camera between action and cut.”

