What! When Sidharth Mallya slammed Deepika Padukone, “She has forgotten the time I gifted her expensive diamonds, luxurious bags…she’s a crazy female…”

Deepika’s private life has been under scrutiny for a while. Before getting married to Ranveer Singh, Deepika dated Sidharth Mallya, then Ranbir Kapoor. Her relationship with Mallya was much publicized and spoken about but neither of them ever confirmed dating openly.
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the fashion industry worldwide. She has international brand endorsements, including some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and we can’t get enough of her style.

Deepika’s private life has been under scrutiny for a while. Before getting married to Ranveer Singh, Deepika dated Sidharth Mallya, then Ranbir Kapoor. Her relationship with Mallya was much publicized and spoken about but neither of them ever confirmed dating openly. When they announced their break up, everyone was left shocked.

Both Deepika and Sidharth blamed each other for their failed relationship. She once said, “I tried hard to make the relationship work, but his (Siddharth) behavior in recent times has been disgusting. The last time we met on a dinner date, he asked me to pay the bill. That was so embarrassing for me.”

Deepika added, “So cheap yaa! First, he insisted we travel by auto instead of the Merc. Then, when I asked him for a dress, he took me to a low-end bazaar with an end-of-season sale offer and bargained like crazy for the one top he finally bought; I was so embarrassed!”

In a later interview Sidharth slammed her as well saying, “Deepika is a crazy female; I told her that I’ll return her money once dad clears his debts and the government sets him free, but she was just not ready to settle down. She has forgotten the time I gifted her with expensive diamonds, luxurious bags, have spent huge on her vacations and hosted parties for her friends on her behalf.’

