What! Will Aashiqui 3 reunite Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan?

There are many reports and rumours which are floating all over the internet, saying that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can come together for Aashiqui 3. Do you think this amazing on-screen pair will be back again?
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI : How can we forget one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood of recent times, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Much before the release of the movie Love Aaj Kal, the pair was immensely loved by the fans and we have seen so many ship names of this beautiful on-screen jodi.

The movie Love Aaj Kal was released and it was a box office flop, but the pairing of this beautiful couple was immensely loved by the fans. Later, there were many news and rumours of their breakup all over the internet.

Now, as per the recent buzz and reports, it is said that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the upcoming movie Aashiqui 3 and it is also said that actress Sara Ali Khan may join as the leading lady of the movie.

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch this beautiful pair on-screen together and if this news is true, we shall look forward to see the lovely pair again in the romantic drama Aashiqui 3.

Do you want to see the pair of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the movie Aashiqui 3, and how do you like them as an on-screen jodi? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

