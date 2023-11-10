What! Zareen Khan's warrant canceled by Kolkata court in alleged cheating case, actress to 'initiate prosecution'

MUMBAI: Actor Zareen Khan's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has said that she plans to file a case against the cop who was involved in the case of cheating involving his client. The statement came a day after a Kolkata court cancelled the arrest warrant it had earlier issued against the actor.

In his statement, advocate Rizwan said, "My client had to suffer because of the wilful acts of the Investigation Officer, therefore I have no other option but to initiate prosecution against the said police officer under Sections 166 and 166A(b) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 which provides 'rigourous imprisonment' for such police officers (public servants) who knowingly disobey direction of law."

In his statement, the advocate also said, "Foremost I, for and on behalf of my client would like to inform the general public at large, that the Ld. Magistrate had issued a ‘Warrant’ against my client, only because of the “fraudulent and misleading statements” which were made by the Investigating Officer Mr. Dilip Yadav to the said Ld. Magistrate, because of obvious reasons. On learning the ‘true and correct facts’ of the matter the Ld. Magistrate, has accordingly passed a detailed Order, forthwith cancelling/recalling the Warrant issued against my client. Even the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata, has passed an Order favouring my client in the same matter."

The arrest warrant was issued in September this year. It was in relation with a 2018 case in which it was alleged that Zareen took ₹12.5 lakh from an event management company to attend and inaugurate six community Kali Puja pandals in Kolkata. However, she allegedly failed to honour the commitment.

In a statement to India Today, Zareen had said, “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity.”

After making her debut along side Salman Khan in their 2010 film Veer, Zareen went on to feature in films popular Hindi films such as Housefull 2 and 1921.

Most recently, she was seen in Harish Vyas' Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, released in 2021.

