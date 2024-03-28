What's the age difference between newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth?

The couple got married according to Hindu customs, officiated by Tamil Nadu priests, who took into consideration the Rang De Basanti actor's ancestry. Aditi's family has a special bond with the wedding location.
Aditi Rao

MUMBAI : According to a popular news portal story, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been dating since 2021, reportedly got married on March 27, 2024, in Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. However, neither of the actors has confirmed the rumours of their weddings yet.

The couple got married according to Hindu customs, officiated by Tamil Nadu priests, who took into consideration the Rang De Basanti actor's ancestry. Aditi's family has a special bond with the wedding location. It is said that the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam was her maternal grandfather.

It is commonly known that the actress from Padmaavat and the celebrity from Rang De Basanti lead secret lives. They would prefer to keep their private life hidden from scrutiny. Therefore, it's understandable that the couple decided to keep the wedding secret.

It was during the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram's filming when Aditi and Siddharth first came together. They danced to Tum Tum from the Tamil movie Enemy in a viral reel in 2023, which brought attention to their romantic life.

Aditi is 37 years old and was born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Siddarth was born in Chennai on April 17, 1979. The age gap between the two is seven years.

Aditi was previously wed to Satyadeep Mishra, who is currently wed to Masaba Gupta, a fashion designer. In addition, this is Siddharth's second marriage; he was previously wed in 2007 to Meghna Narayan, from whom he separated.

Aditi is now working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix drama series Heeramandi. Additionally, Siddharth features Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan.

