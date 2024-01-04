When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!

These days, Anushka and Ranbir have a strong friendship and are quite close. Here we will look at when Ranbir made Anushka uncomfortable with his remarks about her while we discussed their unbreakable friendship.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 03:45
movie_image: 
Movie News-15

MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma is already married, however, Ranbir Kapoor previously said that he would love to wed her and considered Virat Kohli a very fortunate man. Ranbir publicly acknowledged his fondness for Anushka during the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions.

(Also read: Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

He talked about how much he liked her aura and how many people believed that Anushka had befriended the Animal star in real life in addition to in the movie. These days, Anushka and Ranbir have a strong friendship and are quite close. Here we will look at when Ranbir made Anushka uncomfortable with his remarks about her while we discussed their unbreakable friendship.

In an old video, Ranbir who romanced both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was seen saying how he didn’t kiss Ash in the film, but has kissed Anushka and would like to kiss her more, because she is a damn good kisser, and this left Anushka cringing. He even added that someone is very lucky, hinting at Virat Kohli as during that time Anushka didn’t make her relationship official with her star husband.

There are different views on this video. Some people are supporting Ranbir Kapoor, saying that he was always the funniest and most honest around Anushka and that he had true feelings for her. Others consider his remarks about the actor to be offensive and disapprove of them. All in all, RK is now wed to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and has a stunning daughter named Raha Kapoor. Speaking of Anushka, she is happy with her marriage to Virat Kohli and just gave birth to a kid she named Akaay Kohli.

(Also read: Wow! From Lord Shiva to his Parents’ names, Virat Kohli has 12 amazing tattoos, read on to know their meanings

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Bollywood Life

 
 

Virat Kohli Cricket Indian Cricket Anushka Sharma Bunty Sajdeh ODI World Cup Australia social media Sports news villa Avas Alibaug California Architectural Digest India Instagram profiles Cricket TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 03:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Isha Malviya reveals the most expensive gift she has given her father
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following....
Yashashri Masurkar on Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi re Aayi completing 100 episodes: It feels wholesome
MUMBAI: Playing the role of Bela in Invictus T Mediaworks’ Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi has been nothing short of a...
Internet has given a platform to poets who never got a chance to showcase their talent, says Aniruddh Dave
MUMBAI: Actor Aniruddh Dave says that the internet has helped give a great platform for budding poets to share their...
Ishaan Singh Manhas on balancing two shows: Both shows need a moustache look
MUMBAI: Actor Ishan Singh Manhas, who is currently shooting for Raisinghani vs Raisinghani as well as Savdhaan India,...
Romiit Raaj : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was a beautiful show with the best of the best people coming together under Rajan Sir's leadership
MUMBAI: Romiit Raaj was seen as Bobby Sood in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which was produced under the...
Karan Johar pens down a hilarious shayari on social media, take a look
MUMBAI: Karan Johar has been vocal always! He has always spoken about his movies, bonds, sexual orientation and much...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
Karan Johar pens down a hilarious shayari on social media, take a look
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan Johar
Karan Johar pens down a hilarious shayari on social media, take a look
Preity
Preity Zinta oozes retro vibe in her latest photoshoot
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with criticism and social media hate; Know more!
Tulsi Kumar
Tulsi Kumar emerges as India's wealthiest female singer; Surpassing Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal, and many other
Akshay Oberoi
Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi opens up on working with idol Hrithik Roshan; Believes there's something beyond
Anil Kapoor
Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision