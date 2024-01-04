When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!

MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma is already married, however, Ranbir Kapoor previously said that he would love to wed her and considered Virat Kohli a very fortunate man. Ranbir publicly acknowledged his fondness for Anushka during the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions.

(Also read: Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

He talked about how much he liked her aura and how many people believed that Anushka had befriended the Animal star in real life in addition to in the movie. These days, Anushka and Ranbir have a strong friendship and are quite close. Here we will look at when Ranbir made Anushka uncomfortable with his remarks about her while we discussed their unbreakable friendship.

In an old video, Ranbir who romanced both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was seen saying how he didn’t kiss Ash in the film, but has kissed Anushka and would like to kiss her more, because she is a damn good kisser, and this left Anushka cringing. He even added that someone is very lucky, hinting at Virat Kohli as during that time Anushka didn’t make her relationship official with her star husband.

There are different views on this video. Some people are supporting Ranbir Kapoor, saying that he was always the funniest and most honest around Anushka and that he had true feelings for her. Others consider his remarks about the actor to be offensive and disapprove of them. All in all, RK is now wed to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and has a stunning daughter named Raha Kapoor. Speaking of Anushka, she is happy with her marriage to Virat Kohli and just gave birth to a kid she named Akaay Kohli.

(Also read: Wow! From Lord Shiva to his Parents’ names, Virat Kohli has 12 amazing tattoos, read on to know their meanings

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life



