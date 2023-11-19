Wow! From Lord Shiva to his Parents’ names, Virat Kohli has 12 amazing tattoos, read on to know their meanings

MUMBAI : Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most popular cricketers in India. The

Former cricket captain has proved time and again why he is called the ‘GOAT’. He has a huge fan following and recently gave a record-breaking performance in the semi-final against New Zealand for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Besides being a fantastic cricketer, Virat Kohli is known for his swag and style. Now, many will be aware that the cricketer loves getting inked and has 12 tattoos all over his body. In National Geographic’s series, Mega Icons, the cricketing legend has opened up about the meaning of these tattoos.

Virat has a tattoo of a tribal art piece on his right forearm. He admits to getting it mostly to look cool.

Virat has a tattoo of Lord Shiva meditating on Mount Kailash by the Lake Mansarovar. He once said that the tattoo depicts his will power to destroy anything that stops him from being a better person.

Virat has a tattoo of his zodiac sign, which is Scorpio. This proves that the cricketer is a huge believer in Astrology.

Virat honored his parents Prem Kohli and Saroj Kohli by getting their name tattooed on his body. He says that he wanted to show the powerful connection he shares with them and wants to carry their names with him forever.

Virat has the numbers 175 and 269 tattoos on him. These 2 numbers hold a lot of significance in his life. When he made his ODi debut in 2018, Virat was the 175th Indian player to play that day. 269 was the order in which Virat played against the West Indies in his Test debut in 2011.

Virat has a picture of a monastery tattooed on his left arm which signifies power and peace. He also has a Japanese Samurai tattoo as the cricketer has a deep connection with the Bushido code, followed by the Japanese Samurais. The Bushido code speaks of 7 codes; justice, honour, courage, honesty, benevolence, politeness, and loyalty.

Virat has God’s eye tattooed on his shoulder as he believes in staying grounded and believing in the higher power.

Virat has Om tattooed on his left tricep which he believes is the universal sound.

Virat got a geometric flower tattooed on his forearm in April 2023 by Sunny Bhanushali. The letter said that the cricketer’s last tattoo took around 12 hours to make and was a reminder of his spiritual journey.

