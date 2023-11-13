Must watch! Virat Kohli requests paps not to click pictures of him with daughter Vamika

MUMBAI: Cricketer Virat Kohli is currently enjoying a spectacular run in the Cricket World Cup 2023. His actor-wife Anushka Sharma joined him in Bengaluru to witness Team India’s match against the Netherlands.

Following an outstanding performance by Team India with an unbeatable score, Kohli achieved a personal milestone by taking his maiden wicket. Anushka, present in the stands throughout the match, had a priceless reaction to this memorable moment.

Kohli has now returned to Mumbai and a video of the cricketer exiting the airport is doing rounds on the internet. Virat requested the photographers to maintain silence and declined to have pictures taken near his car as his daughter Vamika was sleeping inside.

In the viral video, as soon as Virat came out of the airport he requested the paps to take pictures near the exit and not near his car. He said “Yahi pe karlo, gaadi ke paas nahi (Do it here only, not near the car).”

He then said that his daughter Vamika was sleeping inside and added, “Subhe subhe uthke aye hai please (Please, it’s very early in the morning).” The cricketer also said, “Aree beti ko ghar leke jaana hai (I have to take my daughter home).”

When a female fan requested for a picture near the car, Virat politely declined and said, “Ma’am not there please, our daughter is there.”

Virat and Anushka celebrated Diwali with team India in Bengaluru. The couple recently revealed what their ‘ideal’ Sunday with Vamika looks like.

Virat said, “Any off day for us is we chill in the family room, we have a cup of coffee, and play with our daughter. We do all the stuff with our daughter and when she goes to sleep then we watch something nice on TV.” Anushka added, “Then we do coloring and then we do blocks.”

