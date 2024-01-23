Heartfelt! Sania Mirza Finds Solace in Son Izhaan Amid Divorce, Shares Heartwarming Moment

MUMBAI: The recent divorce between Indian badminton player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has been a topic of public interest. After 14 years of marriage, the couple parted ways, with Shoaib Malik making headlines with his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza's family released a statement confirming the divorce, emphasizing Sania's desire for privacy during this sensitive period. Amidst the challenging times, Sania Mirza has found solace and support in her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Sania shared a glimpse of the positive moments she shares with her son Izzy. The post features pictures of Izhaan gifting his mother a pair of shoes, bringing joy to Sania's heart. The images reflect a special bond between mother and son, serving as a source of happiness amid the stress of the divorce.

Also Read: Interesting! Sania Mirza shares first picture on Social media after ex-husband Shoiab Malik gets married to Sana Javed

While Sania Mirza has maintained a private stance on her divorce, she indirectly confirmed the news on Instagram. In a recent post addressing divorce rumors, Sania acknowledged the challenges of marriage and divorce, urging people to choose their battles wisely.

As Sania navigates this difficult period, her focus on her son and the shared moments of joy with Izhaan bring positivity to her life. Despite the challenges, the Instagram post sheds light on the resilience and strength that Sania draws from the love and support of her young son.

While Sania seeks privacy and healing during this time, fans and well-wishers have expressed support for her and Izhaan. The heartwarming images serve as a testament to the power of family bonds in overcoming adversity.

Also Read:Must read! Sania Mirza's father addresses the rumours of divorce between his daughter and cricketer Shoaib Malik, here's what he said ​​​​​​​

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Bollywood Life



