What! Sharon Stone said she was 'laughed out of the studio' after pitching the Barbie movie in 90s

MUMBAI: Sharon Stone is the Barbie who couldn't be. The Academy Award-nominated actor recently revealed she unscucessfully pitched a Barbie movie back in the 19990s. She also congratulated the new Barbie team for grossing $1 billion at the box office and dominating the ongoing award season.

On Tuesday, Barbie actor America Ferrera shared her inspiring acceptance speech from the Critics Choice Awards, where she won the SeeHer award. Sharon took to the comment section and wrote, “I was laughed out if the studio when I came with the Barbie idea in the 90s with the support of the head of Barbie. How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance."

After Sharon, another Barbie movie was in the works at Sony Pictures. While Amy Schumer was first being considered to play the Mattel doll, but opted out because of creative differences. Anne Hathaway was then brought on for the same part, but the movie never took off.

After Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie with Margot Robbie in the lead was released last year by Warner Bros, both the would-have-been Barbies lauded the film and its impact. Anne said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last month, “The mythic giants they toppled with [Barbie] that have kept certain narratives in place that have not allowed opportunities to develop for so many people. They ran straight through it! Just as a cinemagoer and as a woman in Hollywood since I was a kid, I’m thrilled by the development. If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, I might feel differently about it, but I genuinely think their film was the best possible version.” Even Amy called the new Barbie movie “feminist and cool,” which she admitted her movie wasn't.

Barbie recently won the inaugural Cinematic Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes.

