Whoa! Adarsh Gourav begins filming for Ridley Scott’s Aliens in Thailand, relishes local cuisine with co-stars, check out unseen picture

The actor has added another feather to his hat as he will be seen in Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott’s film Aliens soon. The cast and crew is currently filming in Thailand and they seem to have taken some time out from their busy schedules to enjoy some local cuisine.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 01:30
Adarsh

MUMBAI: Adarsh Gourav is one of the most talented actors. He made his debut in the Priyanka Chopra starrer The White Tiger and grabbed everyone’s attention with his amazing performance. He was last seen in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which surprised everyone with its concept and storyline. He surely has come a long way with choosing interesting projects!

Also Read-Wow! Adarsh Gourav: Actor with a Vision, Aiming for Directorial Debut in Two Years

 

The actor has added another feather to his hat as he will be seen in Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott’s film Aliens soon. The cast and crew is currently filming in Thailand and they seem to have taken some time out from their busy schedules to enjoy some local cuisine. Check out the glimpse here;

Alien also stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis. It will stream on FX on Hulu soon.

Also Read-Wow! Adarsh Gourav expresses about being fortunate enough to be able to 'relate to a wide spectrum of people', talks about his journey and more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

 

    

undefined Adarsh Gourav Kho Gaye Hum Kahan White Tiger Ananya Panday Ridley Scott Thailand Aliens Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 01:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woah! From Overnight Stardom to Spiritual Pursuits: The Enigmatic Journey of Nakul Kapoor
MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, tales of meteoric rises and mysterious disappearances often...
Wow! Meet the Richest Tamil Actor with a Net Worth of Rs 570 Crore; Surpassing Industry Giants
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Indian cinema, where stars shine bright and fortunes are made, one actor stands out as...
Did You Know! The Actress Who Debuted at 10 with a Top Director, Worked with Superstars, and Looks Unrecognizable Now
MUMBAI: Meet Ayesha Kapur, a talented actress who made her mark in Bollywood at the young age of 10, sharing the screen...
What! Smriti Khanna opens up about the challenges she faced in conceiving a second child; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna, a well-known actress on television who has starred in multiple daily soap operas, is a vlogger...
Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Emphasizes the Importance of Experimenting with Looks in Films: "I'm Here to Serve the Role, Not Myself"
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, renowned for his versatility, delves into the significance of embracing diverse looks in films,...
Surprising! Mrunal Thakur opens up about preconceptions about moving south and addressing insensitive body comments; Says ‘Honestly, I don’t know what even works…’
MUMBAI: The phrase "you have arrived" is disliked by actor Mrunal Thakur, who is presently loved for her romance drama...
Recent Stories
Nakul
Woah! From Overnight Stardom to Spiritual Pursuits: The Enigmatic Journey of Nakul Kapoor
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Young
What! Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo is imprisoned on the charges of sexual harassment
Virat Kohli
Must Read! Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli rubbishes rumors of their mother health being poor, confirms it on Instagram
Sania
Heartfelt! Sania Mirza Finds Solace in Son Izhaan Amid Divorce, Shares Heartwarming Moment
David Gail
RIP! Beverly Hills 90210 and Port Charles actor David Gail passes away at 58
Sharon
What! Sharon Stone said she was 'laughed out of the studio' after pitching the Barbie movie in 90s
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Trouble! Arnold Schwarzenegger faces a legal problem; Held at Munich airport over luxury watch