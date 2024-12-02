Whoa! Adarsh Gourav begins filming for Ridley Scott’s Aliens in Thailand, relishes local cuisine with co-stars, check out unseen picture

MUMBAI: Adarsh Gourav is one of the most talented actors. He made his debut in the Priyanka Chopra starrer The White Tiger and grabbed everyone’s attention with his amazing performance. He was last seen in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which surprised everyone with its concept and storyline. He surely has come a long way with choosing interesting projects!

Also Read-Wow! Adarsh Gourav: Actor with a Vision, Aiming for Directorial Debut in Two Years

The actor has added another feather to his hat as he will be seen in Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott’s film Aliens soon. The cast and crew is currently filming in Thailand and they seem to have taken some time out from their busy schedules to enjoy some local cuisine. Check out the glimpse here;

Alien also stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis. It will stream on FX on Hulu soon.

Also Read-Wow! Adarsh Gourav expresses about being fortunate enough to be able to 'relate to a wide spectrum of people', talks about his journey and more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly