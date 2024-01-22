RIP! Beverly Hills 90210 and Port Charles actor David Gail passes away at 58

The actor played the role of Stuart Carson who was Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh’s fiance. The actor’s sister Katie Colmenares, shared the heart breaking news on Instagram.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 16:46
David Gail

MUMBAI : Well known actor David Gail who gained immense popularity for his role in the famous TV show Beverly Hills 90210, has sadly passed away. He was 58 years old. The actor played the role of Stuart Carson who was Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh’s fiance. The actor’s sister Katie Colmenares, shared the heart breaking news on Instagram.

Also Read-Sad! Why the Friends’ cast didn’t attend Mathew Perry’s tribute at the 75th Emmy Awards

The cause of David’s death is not yet disclosed. Katie wrote on her Instagram page, “There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me. The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.’

Pete Ferriero, producer of Beverly Hills 90210 podcast shared some video memories of the actor and wrote, “In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast”He further wrote, “He was filled with life and incredible stories (sic). I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world's loss. He was a gift to us all.”

Also Read-What! Was Johnny Depp going to divorce Amber Heard way before she did? Here's what happened

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Prokerala

undefined Beverly Hills 90210 David Gail Death Stuart Carson fiancee Shannen Doherty Brenda Walsh Dean Collins Savannah Katie Colmenares Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 16:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Sharon
What! Sharon Stone said she was 'laughed out of the studio' after pitching the Barbie movie in 90s
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Trouble! Arnold Schwarzenegger faces a legal problem; Held at Munich airport over luxury watch
Sampath
Must read! 2013 IPL betting scam: IPS Sampath Kumar, and the impact of MS Dhoni's plea leading to sentencing
Adan
RIP! X-Men actor Adan Canto passes away at 42
Christian
RIP! Christian Oliver's last Instagram post from the island of the fatal plane crash where he and his daughters lost their lives
Justin
What! Justin Bieber reveals that he called Selena Gomez everyday after their split, latter didn't pick up