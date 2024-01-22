RIP! Beverly Hills 90210 and Port Charles actor David Gail passes away at 58

MUMBAI : Well known actor David Gail who gained immense popularity for his role in the famous TV show Beverly Hills 90210, has sadly passed away. He was 58 years old. The actor played the role of Stuart Carson who was Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh’s fiance. The actor’s sister Katie Colmenares, shared the heart breaking news on Instagram.

The cause of David’s death is not yet disclosed. Katie wrote on her Instagram page, “There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me. The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.’

Pete Ferriero, producer of Beverly Hills 90210 podcast shared some video memories of the actor and wrote, “In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast”He further wrote, “He was filled with life and incredible stories (sic). I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world's loss. He was a gift to us all.”

