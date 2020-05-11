When this Hollywood actor praised late Irrfan Khan for his work

MUMBAI: Actor Irrfan Khan passed away a few days ago. He lost his battle to cancer. His death has come to a shock to many of his fans and colleagues. Each of us is mourning his loss.

Irrfan was one of a kind; the choices of his films and characters made him different from the others. His acting was always appreciated by the audience and the critics.

The actor is not with us today, but his work and immense contribution to the industry will remain alive.

A while ago, Hollywood actor and Hulk fame Mark Ruffalo praised Irrfan for his work.

(Also read: Hollywood's Salma Hayek, Chris Pratt, Angelina Jolie remembers Irrfan Khan)

According to Aseem Chhabra's book, Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star, Irrfan Khan was once in an LA restaurant when he spotted Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo. This was right around the time when Slumdog Millionaire was renowned across the globe for winning several awards at the Oscars. The book details that Irrfan Khan wanted to talk to the Avengers actor but was unable to approach him.

Irrfan was disappointed when he had to leave the restaurant without meeting Mark Ruffalo. However, right before he left, the Avengers actor spotted and recognized him. Mark Ruffalo then approached Irrfan himself and put his hand forward.

The Avengers actor then told Irrfan that he 'loved' his work. According to Aditya Bhattacharya, who was dining with Irrfan at the time, the Angrezi Medium actor 'probably saw sparkling lights all over' after his interaction with Ruffalo.

(Also read: TV industry to pay musical tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan)