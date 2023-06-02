“When I read about the character, I felt connected” - Reshham Sahaani on Faraaz

MUMBAI:The movie Faraaz has been winning the hearts of the fans all over. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this movie has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released; for its intensity and serious topic. Actress Reshham Sahaani made her debut with this movie, and it has been getting some amazing responses from the fans already.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Reshham Sahaani spoke in detail about her movie and the response she has been getting for the movie.

Reshham Sahaani on the response she is getting for a movie

Reshham Sahaani says the response of the movie is great. Fans are messaging her and saying that they have loved both her performance and also the entire movie. Many people have also messaged her saying that they did not know about this particular incident and that it was very educational for them. She is really happy and overwhelmed with the kind of response she is getting.

Reshham Sahaani on what made her say yes for the movie as her debut

Reshham Sahaani says that she was with the Mukesh Chhabra team and was working on a particular workshop when there, she got the opportunity to audition for this character for the movie. When she went through the character, she really loved it and felt an instant connection with the character. She loved the script so much and believed in it. She wanted to share this story with the entire world, so there was no reason to say no for this project.

ALSO READ –Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here

Reshham Sahaani on the importance and relevance of the movie

Reshham Sahaani says that a movie like this has a very great importance and relevance for the society in today's time, where people are fighting on the basis of religion. Many people may have not known about the incident that takes place in the movie, and it will definitely give everyone a reality check.

What are your views on the actress? How did you like the movie ‘Faraaz’? Do let us in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –Juhi Chawla becomes the first celebrity to confirm Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding; says, “Hamari blessings hai’