“When I went through the character, I loved it and couldn't say no” - Arsh Sandhu

In any exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Arsh Sandhu spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Shubh Nikah and also on his character in detail.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 04:30
movie_image: 
Arsh Sandhu

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie titled Shubh Nkah is the current talk of the town. The trailer of the movie is out. Fans are looking forward to the movie as it definitely has all the elements which are required for a complete family entertainment with some beautiful message.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Arsh Sandhu, who would be seen playing a pivotal characters in the movie, spoke to TellyChakkar with regards to his character and on what made him say yes for the movie.

Arsh Sandhu on his character

Arsh Sandhu says that he will be seen playing the character of Sabir. Sabir loves Zoya since childhood, but will Zoya choose him or Munna, that's what the movie revolves around. He adds that fans will definitely love the romance and the message in the end.

Arsh Sandhu on what made him say yes to the movie

Arsh Sandhu says that he is one of the producer of the movie, but initially, acting was never a part of plan. He adds that when makers offered this character, he immediately loved it. The makers said that the innocence of the character is same of his, and hence, he had no reason to refuse the offer.

ALSO READ – Anushka Sharma gives us a glimpse of her childhood in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Arsh Sandhu on his journey

Arsh Sandhu says that since childhood, he wanted to become an actor. He has been doing theatre back in his hometown Chandigarh. Initially, he started a production house with his father and did acting too. He says that he never wanted to play the leading character directly. He first wanted to learn acting by playing small characters, and then go with the flow.

What are your views on the actor Arsh Sandhu? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ –  Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth

 

ARSH SANDHU SHUBH NIKAH Govind Namdev Aksha Pardasany ARSHAD SIDDIQUI ROHIT VIKKRAM Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Anjali aka Sonal Vengurlekar talks about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from The Telly world. This time we bring to you Sonal Vengurlekar...
“When I went through the character, I loved it and couldn't say no” - Arsh Sandhu
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie titled Shubh Nkah is the current talk of the town. The trailer of the movie is out. Fans are...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De is damn irritated when asked about Tina Dutta, deets inside
MUMBAI:Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.She is best known for her...
Exclusive! Archana Gautam talks about the threats she received from politician Priyanka Gandhi’s P.A, says, “I don’t know why he was rude to me, I just wanted to meet her and wasn't allowed in spite of being invited by her”
MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Budget vs Box office collection: As Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao gear up for Bheed, here’s an analysis of Badhaai Do
MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao starrer Badhaai Ho was a super hit at the box office. The makers...
Recent Stories
Arsh Sandhu
“When I went through the character, I loved it and couldn't say no” - Arsh Sandhu

Latest Video

Related Stories
Budget vs Box office collection: As Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao gear up for Bheed, here’s an analysis of Badhaai Do
Budget vs Box office collection: As Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao gear up for Bheed, here’s an analysis of Badhaai Do
Navneet Malik is the only actor after Ranbir Kapoor to play Sanjay Dutt on screen in Bollywood
Navneet Malik is the only actor after Ranbir Kapoor to play Sanjay Dutt on screen in Bollywood
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
House Tour: A look into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s beautiful sea-facing house
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Harman Singha on his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, “It’s a short and sweet but beautiful character” – Exclusive
“The content of the movie is very beautiful and the story is very powerful” Pankaj Berry
“The content of the movie is very beautiful and the story is very powerful” Pankaj Berry
“I would really want to do like what Shahrukh Khan did in the movie Veer Zaara” Rohit Vikkram
“I would really want to do like what Shahrukh Khan did in the movie Veer Zaara” Rohit Vikkram