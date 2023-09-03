“When I went through the character, I loved it and couldn't say no” - Arsh Sandhu

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie titled Shubh Nkah is the current talk of the town. The trailer of the movie is out. Fans are looking forward to the movie as it definitely has all the elements which are required for a complete family entertainment with some beautiful message.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Arsh Sandhu, who would be seen playing a pivotal characters in the movie, spoke to TellyChakkar with regards to his character and on what made him say yes for the movie.

Arsh Sandhu on his character

Arsh Sandhu says that he will be seen playing the character of Sabir. Sabir loves Zoya since childhood, but will Zoya choose him or Munna, that's what the movie revolves around. He adds that fans will definitely love the romance and the message in the end.

Arsh Sandhu on what made him say yes to the movie

Arsh Sandhu says that he is one of the producer of the movie, but initially, acting was never a part of plan. He adds that when makers offered this character, he immediately loved it. The makers said that the innocence of the character is same of his, and hence, he had no reason to refuse the offer.

Arsh Sandhu on his journey

Arsh Sandhu says that since childhood, he wanted to become an actor. He has been doing theatre back in his hometown Chandigarh. Initially, he started a production house with his father and did acting too. He says that he never wanted to play the leading character directly. He first wanted to learn acting by playing small characters, and then go with the flow.

