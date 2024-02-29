When Ranveer Singh said he wanted a daughter while Deepika Padukone said she dreamt of having 3 kids someday

The couple have been asked this inevitable question since they got married in 2018 about when they will be having a baby.
MUMBAI :Just a few hours ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they were expecting their first child in September 2024 with an adorable post, leaving their fans jumping with joy. The couple have been asked this inevitable question since they got married in 2018 about when they will be having a baby. 

Now, in a previous interview Deepika opened up about having kids. She had said, “If I was not an actor I don’t know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing.”

In another interview she had said, “The one thing I have got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That’s what I want to do. I know the importance of family. I mean it really complete me as a person. I want lots of children. I look at babies picture and I am like…I love kids.”

Ranveer expressed his desire to ba a baby daddy someday and had said, “Deepika was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, ‘Give me one baby like this one, my life will be set.”

When asked when he would prefer a girl or a boy, the Gully Boy actor had said, “I would much rather have a daughter. I think they’re so much nicer, kinder, more intelligent, more involved.  I much prefer the feminine energy.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Lady Singham while Ranveer has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. 

