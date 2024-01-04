When Sanjay Mishra bunked school to work at a construction site got caught by dad who was with former PM Rajiv Gandhi

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Mishra is known for his good performances and the years he has given to Bollywood. He has played and shown his versatility in various characters throughout his career. His comic timing is known to be impeccable. The actor once revealed that he always had a problem with the Indian Education system and as a child bunked school to make extra cash and worked at a construction site.

Narrating the incident when his dad busted him for skipping school, he said, “I used to leave home for school, but instead, I would head to Talkatora Garden. It was there that I met a man who had previously worked as a house help at our home and had since become a contractor. I said to him, ‘I’ll come to you every day between 9 am and 4:30 pm, and during that time, you can employ me for any kind of work. Keep in mind, I was essentially asking for a job from my own servant. I asked him to give me a job in return of five rupees.”

Mishra added, “I spent my days shaping iron rods. I would change out of my school uniform and wrap a towel around my waist before starting work. During this time, my father held a high position at the Press Information Bureau, often interacting with prominent journalists and even traveling with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. One day, while I was supposed to be at school but was instead working at a construction site, a hand touched my shoulder. I turned around, and it was my father. He said to me, ‘Kya bhai, baap Pradhan Mantri ke sath aaya hai aur beta sariya mode raha hai. Aacha grow kar rahe ho. On that day, my father was accompanying Rajiv Gandhi as they inspected the venues for the Asian Games preparation in 1982, and I happened to be working at one of those venues.”

Sanjay Mishra has carved a niche for himself since he made his debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India.

Credit-Indianexpress