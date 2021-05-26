When Shraddha Kapoor had a tiff with Aditya Chopra, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor who Rose to fame with her movie Aashiqui 2 had made her strong barcode time with her immense contribution, but very few know that her debut movie was Teen Patti and later Luv Ka The End, but did you know with this movie actress Shraddha Kapoor had a small tiff with Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films.

The actress became very successful after the movie Aashiqui 2 but the role didn't come easy. Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she had a tiff with Aditya Chopra after she broke her contract with them. Shradha Kapoor had three film deals with YRF and didn't abide by the contract after her first film Luv Ka The End, and went on to sign movie Aashiqui 2 with the Bhatts.

Later the actress refused to do the movie Aurangzeb with the YRF, which triggered the YRF people and she went ahead to do her movie Aashiqui 2. Well till today, she hopes to work with the YRF banner and still calls Aditya Chopra as her mentor.

What are your views on this? Do you want to see the actress in a YRF movie?, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work friend actress Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Chaalbaaz remake, and she will be also seen in Naagin remake.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

