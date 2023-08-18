Whoa! THIS actor made his debut with Rajnikanth, has a net worth or Rs 3000 Crores and its not Prabhas, Kamal Haasan or Jr NTR

MUMBAI: We speak of today’s actors, there are many who have climbed the ladder of success with their hard work and dedication. While there are those who have been outsiders, there are also those who are from the filmy circle and nonetheless worked hard for their individual stardom.

Today we will speak about Bollywood heartthrob who made his acting debut with the Rajnikanth starrer Bhagwan Dada at the age of just 12. His father Rakesh Roshan was the lead and the director was his grandfather J Om Prakash. Years later Hrithik made his debut as a lead actor with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was a blockbuster and made him an overnight sensation.

Hrithik is one of the highest paid actors of the Hindi film industry and has earned property worth Rs 3101 crores. The Vikram Vedha actor charges anywhere between Rs 75 to 100 crore for a film. He also earns through endorsements and gets Rs 4-5 crores per post.

Hrithik also owns his own sports brand HRX worth Rs 200 Crores. Hrithik’s duplex penthouse in Juhu costs Rs 97.50 crore, the one on Versovas costs 67.5 crore while his luxurious apartments in Juhu is worth Rs 32 crores. His farmhouse in Lonavala is worth over Rs 7 lakhs.

Hrithik’s designer Vanity Van costs rs 3 crores while he has a fleet of luxury cars like Mustang, BMW, Mercedes, etc.

Credit-DNA