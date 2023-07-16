Whoa! THIS actor’s bodyguard is the highest paid in India earning a whopping 2.7 Crores annually and it is not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI : Actors these days have to be on their guard at all times considering the large fan following they have. A bodyguard thus is an essential person in their lives. They are not only there to shield them from crazy fans but also save them from any potential danger during large crowded events and other functions. Especially when the A list actors have some threat to their life, these bodyguards stay with them 24x7.

As per reports there is one Bollywood superstar, who has the highest paid bodyguard in India. It is none other than Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan. His bodyguard Ravi Singh makes a whopping Rs 2.7 Crores a year which is around 17 lakhs per month.

Salman Khan

Salman’s bodyguard Shera has been with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor for nearly 29 years and is paid around Rs 15 lakhs per month which is around 2 Crores a year.

Akshay Kumar

The Ram Setu actor’s bodyguard Shreysay is paid Rs 1.2 crores annually.

Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai Police Constable Jitendra Shinde who had been Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard till 2021 was paid Rs 1.5 crores annually.

Aamir Khan

Yuvraj Ghorpade has been by Aamir Khan’s side for years now. He is paid Rs 2 Crores annually by the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is always seen with her bodyguard Jalal who she pays a whopping Rs 1.2 cores per year.

Anushka Sharma

Prakash Singh is Anushka Sharma’s most trusted bodyguard who not only takes care of her safety but also of her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress pays him Rs. 1.2 crores annually.

