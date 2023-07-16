Whoa! THIS actor’s bodyguard is the highest paid in India earning a whopping 2.7 Crores annually and it is not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Anushka Sharma

As per reports there is one Bollywood superstar, who has the highest paid bodyguard in India.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI :  Actors these days have to be on their guard at all times considering the large fan following they have. A bodyguard thus is an essential person in their lives. They are not only there to shield them from crazy fans but also save them from any potential danger during large crowded events and other functions. Especially when the A list actors have some threat to their life, these bodyguards stay with them 24x7.

Also Read-Savage! Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty comeback to a user who questioned about the fake bookings of the film Pathaan

As per reports there is one Bollywood superstar, who has the highest paid bodyguard in India. It is none other than Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan. His bodyguard Ravi Singh makes a whopping Rs 2.7 Crores a year which is around 17 lakhs per month. 

Salman Khan

Salman’s bodyguard Shera has been with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor for nearly 29 years and is paid around Rs 15 lakhs per month which is around 2 Crores a year.

Akshay Kumar

The Ram Setu actor’s bodyguard Shreysay is paid Rs 1.2 crores annually.

Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai Police Constable Jitendra Shinde who had been Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard till 2021 was paid Rs 1.5 crores annually.

Aamir Khan

Yuvraj Ghorpade has been by Aamir Khan’s side for years now. He is paid Rs 2 Crores annually by the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Also Read-Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is always seen with her bodyguard Jalal who she pays a whopping Rs 1.2 cores per year.

Anushka Sharma

Prakash Singh is Anushka Sharma’s most trusted bodyguard who not only takes care of her safety but also of her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress pays him Rs. 1.2 crores annually. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA 


 


 

Anushka Sharma Shahrukh Khan Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Body Guard Jab Harry Met Sejal Chakda Xpress Sultan OMG 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
MUMBAI :  Clash at ticket windows is an interesting and exciting topic of discussion for all box office enthusiasts....
Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK
MUMBAI :  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar in the cinemas in September with director Atlee Kumar's Jawan....
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals how he is embracing fatherhood and how life has changed with his son entering their life
MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in...
“I was glad I could bring my parents’ dream to life in a unique way” says Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Whoa! THIS actor’s bodyguard is the highest paid in India earning a whopping 2.7 Crores annually and it is not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Anushka Sharma
MUMBAI :  Actors these days have to be on their guard at all times considering the large fan following they have. A...
What! When Gajraj Rao revealed why he refused to lower his fees: “It was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry…”
MUMBAI : Gajraj Rao has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has...
Recent Stories
GADAR
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIGNESH SHIVAN
Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK
Gajraj Rao
What! When Gajraj Rao revealed why he refused to lower his fees: “It was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry…”
Avneet Kaur
Exclusive! "Avneet Kaur is the most interesting person on my social media handle" - Nawazuddin Siddiqui
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha
OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out
Om not being able to set a box office record
What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record