Whoa! THIS actress is a former Software Engineer who gave up her career for films, owns an event management company and will soon co-star with Shah Rukh Khan

She started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into Bollywood.
MUMBAI: While there are many celebs in Bollywood who have hardly attended school and are not even 12th pass, there are those who have secured high ranks and completed enviable degrees. Many have even given up their lucrative jobs in other fields to join the film industry. Today we will talk about one such actress who left her job as a software engineer to become a model and subsequently became a film actress. Any guesses who we are talking about?

We are talking about none other than actress Taapsee Pannu. She started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into Bollywood. Born on August 1st, Taapsee completed her schooling from Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar and later pursued computer science engineering at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology. 

Taapsee graduated and began working as a software engineer but soon gave it up to do modeling and was selected at Channel V’s talent show Get Gorgeous in 2008. She also appeared in many commercials and brand promotions. 

Taapsee made her acting debut with Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 and in 2013 entered Bollywood with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor. She will soon be seen opposite SRK in Dunki. Speaking of her experience she said, “I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching his (Shah Rukh’s) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

