Whoa! Ajay Devgn buys 5 office units costing a staggering Rs 45 crores in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is the undisputed star of Bollywood who has made a mark as an action hero right from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante to his last film Bholaa. The actor has always challenged himself and given his fans interesting and thrilling content. The actor has achieved great success not just as an actor but also as a producer and director.

Ajay has now made some very expensive purchases. He has bought himself 5 office units that cost a whopping Rs 45 crores. The office units are located inside Signature Building, Oshiwara and Veera Desai Road. As per the official documents the office space covers an area of 13,293 square feet. As per reports, three units are on the 16th floor and they are worth Rs. 30.35 crore. The Drishyam actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.82 crore for the built-up area of 8,405 square feet.

Two office units are on the 17th floor and are worth Rs. 14.74 crore. The properties are registered under the name of Vishal (Ajay) Virendra Devgan.

On the work front, Ajay has an interesting line up of films that include Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Singham Again.

Credit-BollywoodHungama