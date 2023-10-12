Whoa! From Bobby Deol in Animal to Vijay Verma in Mirzapur, here are actors who created great big impact despite small roles

The Ranbir KApoor starrer has been a game changer for Bobby Deol who was seen after a long time in a never before seen negative role. His role was quite short but created an incredible impact in the minds of the audience.
MUMBAI: The recently released film Animal has been the talk of the town for its action scenes and performances. The film that released on 1st December has already made over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The Ranbir KApoor starrer has been a game changer for Bobby Deol who was seen after a long time in a never before seen negative role. His role was quite short but created an incredible impact in the minds of the audience. 

Today, let us look at other actors who had a short but impactful role in films;

R Madhavan in Rang De Basanti

The actor played the role of Soha Ali Khan’s fiance who is a pilot. His role brought the crucial climax of the film.

Vijay Verma in Mirzapur

Vijay’s double role was loved in the action series Mirzapur. 

Saswata Chatterjee in Kahaani

Saswata was seen as a deadly villain in the thriller starring Vidya Balan.

Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Salman played Kajol’s fiancé in this Karan Johar directorial and his performance even fetched him a Filmfare award.

Uday Mahesh in Family Man 2

Uday played an impactful role in the series starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Which actor’s role did you enjoy the best? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

