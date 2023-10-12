Whoa! Bobby Deol reveals his mother Prakash Kaur could not bear watching Animal while his children and wife reacted like THIS

The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.
MUMBAI : Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny have made a mark in the industry, he has carved a niche of his own as well. The actor was seen in a nerve wrecking never before seen monster like avatar as a ruthless villain in the action thriller Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Also Read-Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’

When Bobby’s mother saw his villainous character being killed in Animal, the actor reveals she said, “My mom couldn’t handle my death scene. She was like, ‘Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata.” He further added, “I told her, ‘Look, I’m standing in front of you, I just played a part’. But she’s very happy… The amount of phone calls she’s getting, all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released.”

Speaking of his family’s reaction, he said, “My dad and my brother haven’t seen it, but everybody else has. They’re feeling exactly like the audience is reacting to me. They’re naturally biased, but they’ve always believed in me as an actor and they were waiting for the right film to come my way,” he said. Asked how his wife and sons reacted to his villainous performance, he said, “My kids and my wife, I can only see happiness in their eyes. This is the first time I’ve noticed how I affect them as a father. With them, if I was happy I’d be happy, if I was sad I’d be sad, if I was angry I’d be angry… They think I’ve always deserved it, and they’ve seen my failures, and now they’re seeing my success.”

Also Read-Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

Meanwhile, the Deol family is having a great year; first Sunny achieved success with Gadar 2, Dharmendra had Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bobby is receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal of Abrar in Animal.

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndianExpress

