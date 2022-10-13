WHOA! Check Out Kiara Advani’s reaction to the Paparazzi being inconsiderate of Senior Citizens

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has managed to secure her place in Bollywood with her recent successes. Her previous releases JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah were big hits and the audience loved her chemistry with her co-stars.

She was recently papped at a movie screening and looked gorgeous. We know how these events go where the paparazzi strives hard to click pictures of the celebrities arriving at events or are being spotted in the city.

She seemed upset over the lack of consideration on the parts of the paps where they weren’t paying proper attention to the senior citizens ahead of her.

Kiara raised her concerns over not clicking pictures steadily and not paying attention to the senior citizens ahead. In the video, she kept saying ‘aaram se’ and raised her concern for the well being of the people present.

Kiara rose to fame after she was part of Kabir Singh and won the hearts of the audience playing the soft-spoken Preeti in the film alongside Shahid Kapoor. She will soon be seen in the Telugu film, RC-15 and Govinda Naam Mera.

