Whoa! THIS child star has a net worth of Rs 8 crores, owns a luxury car worth Rs 40 Lakhs; no one knows her real age

MUMBAI: Child artists in India are normally paid a few hundreds but then there are those that also make money through advertisements and modeling. Today we will talk about one such child star who has made money in a similar way and has amassed a net worth of Rs 8 crores.

Also Read-Hottie! Check out Riva Arora’s new and sizzling photo shoot as she is ready to steal your heart

We are talking about none other than child actress and influencer Riva Arora. Riva has been part of films like Uri and Chhatriwali, and is currently the richest child artist in India. Riva got the top spot as Sara Arjun who has a net worth of Rs 10 crores recently turned 18 and is no longer considered a child artist.

Rive recently bought a luxury Audi car worth Rs 40 Lakhs. Riva made her acting debut in 2019 with the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. She then had small roles in films like Bharat, Section 375, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also been part of OTT shows like Bandish Bandits and TVF Tripling.

Also Read- Sizzling! Riva Arora sets the gram on fire with her new photoshoot

Riva was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Chhatriwali. There has been much speculation about Riva’s age, while her family says that she is 16 years old, many fans have pointed out that a interview of the actress says she is 9 years old, which makes her 13 years old.

When questioned about this controversy, Riva said, “What do I even say to that? I don’t have anything to say to people who are doubting my age or what I am doing. The people who are giving me love are enough for me.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

CRedit-DNA