Whoa! Did Kartik Aaryan take a jibe at Karan Johar and rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan? Check out

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan has managed to outshine many Bollywood biggies and become one of the most reliable actors when it comes to masala films and currently is still taking in the glory of his successful stint with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film managed to break the dry spell cast over the box-office for a long time and managed to cross the 100-crore mark. The actor made it to headlines many times for his skills and successful career and also for being linked to relationships with actresses.

Recently, he was in the news again after Sara Ali Khan made a comment on the notorious talk show, Koffee with Karan, which is back with season 7. Sara made a comment, ‘because he is everybody’s ex’ and this sure led to rumours linking Kartik Aaryan being referred to as that ‘ex’.

When in an interview with another portal, he was asked about the thing that he was proud of, the actor subtly pointed out that he was proud of being popular in rapid fires. Everyone is well-aware of the evasive coffee-hamper that is the present given to the winner of the infamous rapid fire round in the show and it definitely creates more gossip around.

Now, it is still a vague answer but many eyebrows rose and noted the very peculiar comment of Sara on the show when the host asked her a question about why her ex was her ex.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Shehzada and hopes it does even better than his previous hit.

Credits: Bollywood Life