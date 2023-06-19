Whoa! Did you know, Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin runs a 7000 crore business empire?

Nikhil Nanda might not be a part of the entertainment but he is just as popular as any celebrity. And the main reason is because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law, which means he is married to Shweta Bachchan. He also comes from a filmy lineage as he is the late Raj Kapoor’s grandson and is Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s first cousin.
MUMBAI: Nikhil is industrialist Rajan and Ritu Nanda’s son. The late Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor are his maternal uncles. Born in 1974, Nikhil completed his schooling in Doon School in Dehradun and did his business management at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Nikhil married Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta in 1997, and both were only 23 years old at the time. The wedding gained a lot of publicity as it was called the merger of two illustrious families of the Hindi Film Industry. The wedding was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry. The duo have two children, son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli.

Nikhil’s paternal grandfather Har Prasad Nanda founded the company Escorts Limited in 1944, which was later run by Nikhil’s father Rajan. Nikhil took over in 2005 as the Chief Operating Officer. 

Nikhil was later promoted to Joint Managing Director and eventually Managing Director (MD). After his father’s death, Nikhil was appointed as the Chairman in 2018.

Now known as Escorts Kubota Limited deals in agricultural machinery, automotive, and engineering sectors. The Economic Times reported the revenge of the company to be Rs 7014 crore ($880 million) in 2021.

Credit-DNA 

