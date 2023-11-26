Whoa! This film made on a budget of Rs 16 crores was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan; went on to win 4 National awards

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: During the 90’s, actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai among others ruled the film industry. They were in hot demand by top filmmakers for their projects. However the stars rejected some films for various reasons which went on to gain immense success and also win several awards.

Today we will speak about one such film that was rejected by SRK, Aamir and Akshay but was finally done by another top hero. The film we are referring to is Hum dil De chuke Sanam. The film had Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn who played the latter’s husband. Ajay’s role was reportedly offered to Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, but they all refused it. The role ultimately was offered to Ajay who happily accepted and the rest is history.

The film was made on a budget of just Rs 16 crores but earned a whopping Rs 52 crores worldwide. It went on to win 4 National Awards that included categories of Best Music Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 13:00

