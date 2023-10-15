Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone

However did you know singers are more in demand and charge a huge hefty amount to perform at weddings. As per reports, popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh rarely performs at wedding parties when he does he charges an exorbitant amount of Rs 5 crores.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: For a long time celebrities have been invited to perform at lavish wedding parties of wealthy people. They also charge a huge amount for their performances. As per industry experts and event managers, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan charge over Rs 3 crore to perform at weddings, Ranveer Singh charges Rs 1.75 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor takes home Rs 1.5 crore. Top Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone charge around Rs 1.5 crore. 

Also Read- Incredible! Vishal Bhardwaj's Fascinating Journey of Arijit Singh feels evolved beautifully from ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’; Says ‘I became fans of his voice….’

However did you know singers are more in demand and charge a huge hefty amount to perform at weddings. As per reports, popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh rarely performs at wedding parties when he does he charges an exorbitant amount of Rs 5 crores. In comparison, well-known Punjabi rapper-singer AP Dhillon along with actor-singer Diljit Dosanj charges around Rs 4 crores.

Born on 25th April 1987, Arijit is one of the top singers of Bollywood and has won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. He participated in the reality show Fame Gurukul and began his incredible singing career. Arijit has recorded songs in many languages and gained immense fame with songs like Tum Hi Ho" and "Chahun Main Ya Naa". 

Also Read- 10 years of Aashiqui 2: Here is what Shraddha Kapoor has to say to her fans

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-DNA


 


 

Salman Khan SRK Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt Movie News Arijit Singh AP Dhillon Diljit Dosanj TellyChakkar.com
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Actor Gagan Dev Riar talks about his experience essaying the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, “I made my own interpretation of how he walks, or talks"
MUMBAI: Gagan Dev Riar, who will be playing the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the much anticipated sequel, Scam 2003,...
Katha Ankahee: Surprising! New Man in Katha’s life, Viaan to get bail
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Ishaan and Savi get locked in a room, Spends night together
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Mastre Plan! Anuj makes a strategy to trap Sonu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Whoa! THIS Bigg Boss contestant took home Rs 2 crores for just 3 days and its not Sidharth Shukla or Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone
MUMBAI: For a long time celebrities have been invited to perform at lavish wedding parties of wealthy people. They also...
Recent Stories
Salman
Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yami
Fascinating! Yami Gautam’s remarkable dedication, Reveals shot 'A Thursday' climax scene during her wedding festivities; Here’s Truth!
Nargis
Shocking! Nargis Fakhri opens up about her opinion on relationships in Bollywood; Says 'No one tells the truth...'
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt opens up on what peaked her interest in acting
Shah
What! Shah Rukh Khan cannot act when wife Gauri Khan is around, here's why
Yami
Must read! Yami Gautam reveals how she believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate
Shah
OMG! Did Shah Rukh Khan ask Priyanka Chopra to marry him on national television in the old clip? Take a look