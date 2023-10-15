Whoa! THIS Hindi film celebrity charges a whopping amount to perform at weddings and its not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: For a long time celebrities have been invited to perform at lavish wedding parties of wealthy people. They also charge a huge amount for their performances. As per industry experts and event managers, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan charge over Rs 3 crore to perform at weddings, Ranveer Singh charges Rs 1.75 crore, while Ranbir Kapoor takes home Rs 1.5 crore. Top Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone charge around Rs 1.5 crore.

However did you know singers are more in demand and charge a huge hefty amount to perform at weddings. As per reports, popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh rarely performs at wedding parties when he does he charges an exorbitant amount of Rs 5 crores. In comparison, well-known Punjabi rapper-singer AP Dhillon along with actor-singer Diljit Dosanj charges around Rs 4 crores.

Born on 25th April 1987, Arijit is one of the top singers of Bollywood and has won a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. He participated in the reality show Fame Gurukul and began his incredible singing career. Arijit has recorded songs in many languages and gained immense fame with songs like Tum Hi Ho" and "Chahun Main Ya Naa".

