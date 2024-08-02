Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?

MUMBAI : Looks like it is raining sequels in the Hindi film industry. The next seems to be Humraaz 2 by the dynamic duo Abbas-Mastan along with Ratan Jain. The 2002 original film Humraaz had Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The thriller has received a cult status over the years.

Fans are now super excited for the sequel of this thriller. Reportedly, Abbas-Mastan recently finalized the storyline of Humraaz 2. According to a source, “In the last two years, Abbas-Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of ideas for Humraaz 2 but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo has managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part.”

The source further said, “It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon.”

Makers are planning to bring back the old cast including Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol.

