Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?

The 2002 original film Humraaz had Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The thriller has received a cult status over the years.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 15:53
movie_image: 
Abbas–Mustan

MUMBAI : Looks like it is raining sequels in the Hindi film industry. The next seems to be Humraaz 2 by the dynamic duo Abbas-Mastan along with Ratan Jain. The 2002 original film Humraaz had Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The thriller has received a cult status over the years.

Also Read-Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’

Fans are now super excited for the sequel of this thriller. Reportedly, Abbas-Mastan recently finalized the storyline of Humraaz 2. According to a source, “In the last two years, Abbas-Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of ideas for Humraaz 2 but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo has managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part.” 

The source further said, “It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon.”

Also Read- Amazing! Bobby Deol's Remarkable Comeback Journey: From 11 Consecutive Flops to Starring in Rs 300 Crore Film

Makers are planning to bring back the old cast including Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-RepublicWorld


 

Abbas Mustan Humraaz 2 Bobby Deol Ratan Jain Akshaye Khanna Ameesha Patel Movie News Animal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 15:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
MUMBAI : Looks like it is raining sequels in the Hindi film industry. The next seems to be Humraaz 2 by the dynamic duo...
Wow: Team Imlie celebrates their success with a hearty mouthwatering lunch party on the sets of the show!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show has been loved ever since its...
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan joins the list of Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajout as his fan does something special
MUMBAI : Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Amazing: Kanwar Dhillon shares visuals as he commences shooting for his upcoming show Udne Ki Asha in Film City after an extensive outdoor shoot!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Pandya Store has been a huge hit ever since its inception. The show, in its first season,...
Woah! Janhvi Kapoor sets the tone right for Valentine in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in today's time is actress Janhvi Kapoor, with her acting...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Amrish will be left dumbstruck while everyone is shocked to hear these truths out of Dhaval’s mouth
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Abbas–Mustan
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Woah! Janhvi Kapoor sets the tone right for Valentine in her latest photoshoot
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls more flat, the collection graph goes downwards
Yami Gautam
Congratulations! Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar to be parents soon; actress is five and a half months pregnant!
Gin Ke Dus
Trailer Out! Get ready to watch super thriller ‘Gin Ke Dus’ in theatres, Check out the trailer inside
shahid
Interesting! Is the audience ready for a movie like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after shows like THESE? Read to know more
Hema
Wow! Hema Malini referred to Bharat Takhtani as 'Son' when Esha shared an unheard anecdote from her 'Bidaai'