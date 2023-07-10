Whoa! THIS is India’s second most followed actress on Instagram, and it's not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Nayanthara

MUMBAI : Celebs love to interact and share juicy tidbits of their life with their fans every now and then. That is what makes the connection between a star and their fans even stronger. From their daily routine, to fun outings, vacations to work life, celebs share almost everything and fans simply enjoy watching it. However, do you know who is the second most followed actress on Instagram as of today?

Well it is none other than Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor. The actress has a fan following of 83.6 Million on Instagram. She is the second most followed after Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Shraddha’s cool, homely and simple nature has made her very popular among netizens. Her posts on the social media platforms get millions of views and likes.

Shraddha is the daughter of yesteryears’ bad man Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. The latter is actress Padmini Kolhapure’s sister. She is also the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Shraddha went to school at Jamnabai Narsee School and later shifted to American School of Bombay at the age of 15. He school mates have been Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty. The actress also went to Boston University to major in psychology but left it halfway to act in her debut film Teen Patti in 2010.

Shraddha will next be seen in Stree 2.

