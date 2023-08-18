Whoa! Kajol purchases office space for Rs 7.64 crores in Mumbai

Now, Kajol who recently purchased a 2,493 square feet spaced out apartment worth Rs 16.50 crores, has now purchased another prime property in Mumbai.
MUMBAI: Kajol is the undisputed queen of the Hindi film industry. She has always reinvented herself in projects like Salmaan Venky or the recent Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress is super versatile and no wonder has a massive fan following. Kajol has always been known to speak her mind and never shies away from giving her opinions where it matters.

Also Read- What! Kajol reveals being restless during her wedding with Ajay Devgn, says “it was taking too long”

The Dilwale actress has purchased office space worth a whopping Rs 7.64 crores at the Signature Building, Oshiwara, Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai.As per reports the seller of the property is Vir Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd. The office is spread across a carpet area of 194.67 sq m and the agreement was signed last month on July 28th. 

Recently Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn purchased five office spaces worth ₹45.09 crores in Andheri West. 

Also Read- Must Read! When Kajol said her films DDLJ and K3G ruined Karwa Chauth for women, said “...as long as you are looking good while you are starving”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in The Trail as Nyonika Sengupta who  begins her law practice after many years to fight her husband’s case who is embroiled in a serious scandal. It is the official Indian remake of the American series The Good Wife.Although the series got mixed reviews, Kajol’s performance was hailed in it. She will next be seen in Kriti Sanon’s production Do Patti. 

